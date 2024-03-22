BJP's final list for TN: It's Raadhika Sarathkumar vs DMDK chief Vijayakanth's son in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: The BJP released its second and final list of candidates contesting for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The second list has 15 candidates.

While the saffron party is contesting in 20 constituencies on its own, four of its allies are contesting in the party’s 'Lotus' symbol.

Significantly, the BJP has fielded actor Raadhika Sarathkumar from Virudhunagar constituency.

She had joined the party soon after her husband R Sarathkumar merged his 17-year-old All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi with the BJP on March 12.

Later, she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting on March 15.

She will be contesting against DMDK’s candidate Vijay Prabhakaran, who is the son of party founder and late actor Vijayakanth.

The DMDK will be forming an alliance with Edappadi Palaniswamy led AIADMK in the Lok Sabha elections.