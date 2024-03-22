KMDK replaces Namakkal candidate after old video of him passing casteist remarks goes viral

NAMAKKAL: Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) on Friday replaced its Namakkal candidate S Suriyamurthy after an old video of him speaking casteist remarks went viral online. The party has now fielded VS Matheshwaran, party's Namakkal South district secretary.

KMDK on Monday announced that 51-year-old S Suriyamurthy will be representing the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Namakkal, a lone seat which the party is contesting in the DMK-led alliance. The KMDK would be contesting in the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol.

Following the announcement, an old video of Suriyamurthy in which he was seen making casteist remarks had gone viral on the social media, garnering backlash from social activists and netizens alike.