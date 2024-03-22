Music Academy slams vocalists, defends Sangita Kalanidhi award for TM Krishna

CHENNAI: In response to vocalists Ranjani and Gayatri’s recent announcement to boycott the The Music Academy awards following the Sangita Kalanidhi award conferred upon TM Krishna, academy president N Murali on Thursday issued a statement saying that the sole criterion for conferring the award is musical excellence demonstrated over a significant and sustained career. He also expressed disappointment over the language and content of the duo’s letter, stating that the letter was replete with unwarranted and slanderous assertions and insinuations verging on defamation, and its vicious tone against a respected senior fellow-musician.

He further called their decision to withdraw from the upcoming conference, because the academy had chosen for the award a musician they dislike, as unbecoming of artistes and in poor taste. “I note that you have shared your letter addressed to me and the Academy on social media, which apart from being discourteous, raises doubts about the intentions behind and the purpose of your letter,” Murali said in a statement.

Mentioning that the Sangita Kalanidhi Award, established by the Music Academy in 1942, is the highest accolade in Carnatic music, Murali said that choice of the award is always made after careful deliberation. This year, TM Krishna was chosen by the executive committee for his exceptional musical career, devoid of external influence, he stated. The Sangita Kalanidhi awardee will preside over the academic session of the 98th annual conference and concerts of the academy to be held between December 15 to January 1.