Music Academy slams vocalists, defends Sangita Kalanidhi award for TM Krishna

CHENNAI: In response to vocalists Ranjani and Gayatri’s recent announcement to boycott the The Music Academy awards following the Sangita Kalanidhi award conferred upon TM Krishna, academy president N Murali on Thursday issued a statement saying that the sole criterion for conferring the award is musical excellence demonstrated over a significant and sustained career. He also expressed disappointment over the language and content of the duo’s letter, stating that the letter was replete with unwarranted and slanderous assertions and insinuations verging on defamation, and its vicious tone against a respected senior fellow-musician.
He further called their decision to withdraw from the upcoming conference, because the academy had chosen for the award a musician they dislike, as unbecoming of artistes and in poor taste. “I note that you have shared your letter addressed to me and the Academy on social media, which apart from being discourteous, raises doubts about the intentions behind and the purpose of your letter,” Murali said in a statement.
Mentioning that the Sangita Kalanidhi Award, established by the Music Academy in 1942, is the highest accolade in Carnatic music, Murali said that choice of the award is always made after careful deliberation. This year, TM Krishna was chosen by the executive committee for his exceptional musical career, devoid of external influence, he stated. The Sangita Kalanidhi awardee will preside over the academic session of the 98th annual conference and concerts of the academy to be held between December 15 to January 1.
The vocalist duo took to ‘X’ on Wednesday to say that TM Krishna has caused ‘immense damage’ to the carnatic music world and disregarded their sentiments.
The issue also took a political turn as the statement had said TM Krishna’s glorified a figure like EVR who openly proposed a genocide of Brahmins, repeatedly called/abused every woman of this community with vile profanity and relentlessly worked to normalise filthy language in social discourse. “A basic reading of Periyar’s ideas shows us that he is one of the greatest feminists the world has seen. He never called for a genocide,” said DMK MP Kanimozhi in a tweet supporting TM Krishna.
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada on X questioned the duo’s ‘impassioned’ response to TM Krishna receiving the award when the whole of Carnatic music community refused to take any action when several music students spoke about sexual abuse and harassment by multiple Carnatic Musicians in 2018.
Musician and composer Chitravina Ravikiran, who was accused of sexual harassment by two of his students in 2018, also said that he is returning the Sangeetha Kalanidhi award conferred on him in 2017 in protest.
Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association condemned the opposition to TM Krishna stating that it stems from hate towards his attempts to independently write and sing to democratise Carnatic music and maintain a harmony with all types of art. “Those who believe inclusive art should raise their voice against this opposition,” their statement said. They also added that allegations against ‘Periyar’ EVR has been proved wrong several times.