Sri Lankan navy arrests 32 more Tamil Nadu fishers; 58 held so far in March

Lankan Navy said two boats along with seven fishermen were caught by the Navy off the Talaimannar coast. Later, three more Indian poaching trawlers and 25 fishermen were caught off the Delft Island.

With the latest incidents, the number of Indian fishermen arrested in 2024 has touched 178 and the number of boats seized, 23. Of the total 58 fishers apprehended this month, 37, hailing from Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam, were apprehended on March 10 and 15, while 21 others from Rameswaram were detained on March 17.

Speaking to TNIE, Jesuraj, leader of a fishermen association from Rameswaram, said, “It is condemnable that a boat owner, who had gone to Sri Lanka to attend a court proceeding over the confiscation of his boat, was sentenced to jail for a day. Though elections are round the corner, the government is not ready to address the issue.”

He added the association will stage protests after holding meetings. The fishers will protest in Rameswaram on March 26 as announced earlier, sources added.