Tamil Nadu CM defends TM Krishna against critics, upholds musician's ideals amid award controversy

Such musicians who opposed the award to Krishna had criticised Periyar EV Ramasamy.

The Chief Minister, also the president of ruling DMK, without directly referring to those opposing Krishna, said dragging Periyar into this controversy and castigating the reformist leader was not fair.

The CM lauded the office-bearers of The Music Academy for recognising Krishna.

He extended his greetings to the vocalist for the award.

Asserting that Krishna's talent cannot be disputed at all by any person, Stalin appealed that 'narrow-minded politics' be not 'mixed up with music' like mingling religious faith with politics.