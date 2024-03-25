FIR registered against Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister for derogatory remarks on PM Modi

THOOTHKUDI: Thoothukudi police have booked Tamil Nadu Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan for his despicable comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following complaints from BJP south district president Chitrangathan.

According to the complaint submitted to District Election Officer and collector G Lakshmipathy, Chitrangathan said that the Fisheries minister made the remark against the Prime Minister in the DMK party workers meeting held at Thandapathu on March 22. The remarks made by Radhakrishnan is disgusting, despicable and unparliamentary. He also badly criticised Modi for praising late Chief Minister Kamarajar in his Salem roadshow.

Stating it as a violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Chitrangathan wanted action against the minister and the organiser of the meeting.

Acting on the complaint, Meignanapuram police registered an FIR against Radhakrishnan under IPC section 294 (b) on charges of uttering obscene remarks. It is punishable with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or with both.

It may be noted that BJP state president Annamalai said on X that he would take the matter to Election Commission and Director General of Police (DGP).