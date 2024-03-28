NIA searches 10 places across Tamil Nadu in Bengaluru bomb blast case

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 10 places, including six locations in Chennai, in connection with the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Café blast case. According to sources, the searches were conducted to find out the suspects who had helped the accused during their stay in Triplicane for a month before the incident.

In Chennai, the searches were conducted at multiple locations including Old Washermanpet, Mannadi and Royapettah. Searches were also conducted at the residences of a person named Shiek Dawood and his father in Ramanathapuram. Mobile phones and electronic equipment were seized during the searches that started in the morning. Sources said NIA had searched Shiek’s house twice earlier for alleged connection with banned organisations a few years ago.