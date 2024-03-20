No input or info on Rameshwaram cafe bomber getting training in Krishnagiri forest: TN police 

KRISHNAGIRI: Responding to the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje's claim that 'Rameshwaram bomber was trained in Krishnagiri forest', Tamil Nadu police have said they have not received any input or information about the bomber getting training in Krishnagiri forest.

Speaking to TNIE, Inspector General of Police (West Zone) K Bhavaneeswari and Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai have said that they did not receive any input or information about the bomber getting trained in Krishnagiri forest.

While addressing the press recently Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje accused people from Tamil Nadu of being behind the recent blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and other political leaders from the state have strongly condemned her remarks.

Karandlaje later retracted her statement and issued an apology to those who were offended by her remarks. Meanwhile, in her post on 'X' platform, Karandlaje also said, "Mr Stalin, What has become of Tamil Nadu under your rule?. Your appeasement politics have emboldened radical elements to attack on Hindus and BJP workers day and night. Frequent bomb blasts bearing the hallmarks of terror outfits like ISIS explode while you turn a blind eye. FYI, the Rameshwaram bomber was trained in Krishnagiri forests under your nose."

Nine people were injured in a bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1.