‘Erode MP’s death shows dangerous impact of dynastic politics in TN’: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Former Telangana governor and BJP’s South Chennai candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday charged that dynastic politics by MDMK general secretary Vaiko and DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin has killed an MP. “Both the leaders are answerable to the death of A Ganesamurthy,” she charged while speaking to reporters on Friday.

She continued, “Vaiko came out of the DMK claiming MK Stalin, son of former CM M Karunanidhi, was being given importance in the party. Now, what has Vaiko done? Refusing to give the poll ticket to an experienced MP, Vaiko has given a seat to his son. This way, Vaiko has murdered Ganesamurthy. His death shows the dangerous impact of dynastic politics in Tamil Nadu.”

She also added that the regular cadre of DMK is not getting the importance like Udhayanidhi Stalin. “Let the DMK criticise us after getting rid of dynastic politics from their party,” she said.