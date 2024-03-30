Students at PM Coimbatore event: School Headmistress says complaint politically driven

CHENNAI: The Coimbatore school, which is facing a police case for taking children clad in school uniform to the recent road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approached the Madras High Court with a petition seeking to quash the FIR registered by the police.

The headmistress of the school, S Pukal Vadivu, filed the petition alleging the complaint against the school is ‘absolutely false’ and was filed with a ‘vindictive attitude’ just to harass the school management.

The Sai Baba Colony police had registered the FIR on March 19 under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 against the headmistress based on a complaint lodged by the district child protection officer.

The headmistress said the allegation of forcing students to attend the prime minister’s roadshow is absolutely false, and untrue.