Kovai woman gets cops’ support to feed stray dogs

COIMBATORE : Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore North) R Stalin has warned people of Saravanampatti that action would be taken if anyone prevented a woman, who used to feed stray dogs in the locality, from continuing her service.

Stalin said this after holding an inquiry with S Jennifer (41), who works as housemaid, following her complaint that a few male members in the locality had pulled her down from her cycle on the night of March 24 and verbally abused when she tried to feed street dogs. TNIE published a report on the incident on April 29. Following the report, DC Stalin called her for an inquiry. Jennifer was accompanied by animal rights activist R Celina. After the inquiry, Stalin told Jennifer to continue with her service.

Speaking to TNIE, Stalin said, “As per the Indian Constitution it is fundamental duty to protect living things. As per Animal Birth Control Rule, 2001, stray dogs should be sterilized and vaccinated. Offering of food to stray dogs in large numbers at the kids play ground and densely populated places should not be carried out. Food can be offered to stray dogs in the early morning or late night.”