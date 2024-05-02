Yercaud road accident: Bus driver booked

SALEM: Yercaud police have registered a case under various sections including Section 304A of IPC against M Janarthanan (35) of Vazhavandhi in Yercaud, the driver of the private bus that fell into a gorge on Tuesday which left five people dead and over 60 injured.

Speaking to TNIE, Salem Collector R Brinda Devi said, “The driver is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, under police custody.

He will be arrested after treatment.” Salem GH Dean R Mani said, “The death toll in the accident did not increase further. The injured are undergoing treatment.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and said ex gratia to the victims will be given after obtaining permission from the Election Commission. In his message, Stalin said, “I contacted district collector R Brinda Devi and instructed her to speed up rescue operations. I also ordered that the injured are given proper life-saving treatment.”

“I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died in the accident. The government’s relief assistance to the victims will be given after obtaining permission of the ECI,” the CM added.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the government should announce ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to seriously injured persons and Rs 50,000 each to those with minor injuries.

“The government should provide high quality medical treatment to all.” he added.