Give Rs 10,000 for each coconut tree affected by summer in Tamil Nadu: PMK

CHENNAI: The PMK on Friday criticised the state government for its alleged inaction in safeguarding coconut trees, which are suffering from water scarcity-induced withering. The party urged the government to provide Rs 10,000 per tree as compensation to farmers whose coconut trees have been affected by water scarcity.

In a statement, the PMK also took a dig at the BJP-led union government’s insurance scheme for farmers, saying that many farmers had not opted for it since the conditions imposed were impractical.

In a press release, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss voiced concerns over the dire situation of over 2.5 crore coconut trees in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts. He condemned the government’s failure to address the plight of coconut farmers grappling with rising temperatures and acute water shortage, forcing them to resort to purchasing water from tankers to protect their crops.

He emphasised the urgent need for the state government to intervene by providing compensation of Rs 10,000 per coconut tree to support farmers. Additionally, Anbumani urged the state government to implement effective water management strategies to prevent such crises from recurring in the future.