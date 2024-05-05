Jayakumar’s death: Politicos in TN seek speedy probe

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, condemned the police for their alleged inaction that resulted in the death of KPK Jayakumar Dhanasingh, president of Tirunelveli east district of TNCC. In a statement, Palaniswami urged the chief minister to take swift action to arrest those involved in Dhanasingh’s death.

While PMK founder S Ramadoss blamed police negligence for the alleged murder, BJP state president K Annamalai urged the government to investigate all those mentioned in Jayakumar’s earlier complaint. TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai expressed hope that the police would identify the accused through investigation.

TMC(M) president GK Vasan, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, and others urged the state government to swiftly apprehend those responsible for Dhanasingh’s death.

However, the Tirunelveli SP Silambarasan claimed Jeyakumar’s complaint against his rivals was received only on Friday night.

Former Tirunelveli MP of Congress party Ramasubbu said it is shocking as “Jeyakumar had already intimated about the risk for his life to police prior.

Condemning the murder, Tirunelveli Congress cadre staged protest.

SP Silambarasan said the complaint handwritten by the Congress functionary was given to the police station on Friday May 3, even though the letter mentioned April 30.