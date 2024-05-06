'Not all info was shared,' alleges ED in Tamil Nadu District Collectors sand mining case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which was probing a sand mining case in Tamil Nadu, and sought information from four District Collectors (DCs), had told the Supreme Court on Monday that they had not shared all of it to the Central agency.

However, Senior advocate, Kapil Sibal for State and four DCs, told the apex court bench, led by Justice Bela M Trivedi, and Justice Pankaj Mithal, that they have appeared (before the ED) as per the court's order. "Everything as sought in summons has been shared," he told the bench of the top court.

Opposing this, the ED's lawyer, Zoheb Hossain, said that no, they have not (shared all). "Let me supply on affidavit. In their statements they said they will give later, let me place in some weeks time," he told the apex court.

Sibal also alleged against the ED that they made the DCs arrive at 8am in the morning and sit till 6pm.