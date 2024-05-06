Rain exposes poor drain infrastructure in Dharmapuri's Palacode

DHARMAPURI: The summer showers in the last few days offered much-needed relief to people reeling under a heat wave but residents in the Palacode town panchayat in Dharmapuri district were left with a new problem.

The rainwater which had eased the heat has pooled in areas around the bus stand owing to the poor drainage system. Water has collected for about a foot high, forcing the public to wade through it.

"The rainwater mixed with the sewage and trash is extremely unsanitary. We want the town panchayat to ensure a proper drainage system," stated residents.

Speaking to TNIE, P Arumugam from Palacode said, "The bus stand is the key area in the taluk as hundreds of people gather on a daily basis. Despite the renovations at the bus stand, the town panchayat had neglected drainage. For the past two days, the summer showers have been good in Palacode, but the aftermath of the rain left people disgusted. People arriving at the bus stand had to walk in dirty sewage mixed with rain water.

The poor drainage system in the area caused the water stagnation which lasted for several hours before being drained. This is extremely unsanitary and unsafe to commuters, so we urge the town panchayat to ensure proper drainage."

Another resident of Palacode, P Selvaraja, said. "It is unfair to say that the bus stand is the only area affected along the Krishnagiri-Dharmapuri state highway. The sewage and rainwater caused inconvenience to pedestrians, businesses and even two-wheeler riders. The Town Panchayat must come up with an action plan over the upcoming weeks to ensure proper drainage ahead of the monsoon. If there is water stagnation for a mere summer shower, then the situation could be worse in the monsoon".

When TNIE attempted to speak to officials in the Palacode Town Panchayat they were unavailable for comment. As per data from the Dharmapuri administration, Palacode received over 17.4 mm of rainfall on Saturday and 11.4 mm of rainfall on Thursday. Water stagnation was reported on both these days.