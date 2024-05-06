Virudhunagar district Collector warns of strict action against erring quarry owners

VIRUDHUNAGAR: After violations were reported in five quarries in the district in the last two months, the district collector ordered to stop the functioning of these quarries.

On Wednesday morning, three workers were killed in a blast while unloading explosives at a warehouse near a quarry in Kadamangulam. Following the incident, a case was registered at the Aviyur police station, and four persons, including the warehouse owner, were booked and the warehouse’s licence was suspended.

Meanwhile, based on information that a high amount of minerals were extracted at the quarry, located adjacent to the warehouse, the department of geology and mining carried out an assessment, which revealed violations.

District Collector VP Jeyaseelan ordered the halting of operations at the quarry, starting Saturday. “In the last two months, the collector ordered the halting of operations at five quarries in the district — three stone quarries in Duraisamipuram, Narikudi, Erichanatham, a gravel quarry in Tirumalaipuram and a blue metal quarry in Kadamangulam — due to violations,” sources said.

Further, the department of geology and mining is inspecting quarries in the district, and the owners have been instructed to abide by the rules and submit the necessary documents, including the registration documents and licence to officials who inspect the quarries.

The collector further warned of strict action, including termination of licence and penalties, against those violating the norms.