Lawyer claims YouTuber Savukku Shankar beaten in Coimbatore jail

COIMBATORE: YouTuber Savukku Shankar’s lawyer alleged that his client’s life was in danger inside the Coimbatore central prison as police personnel were acting out of vendetta and assaulted him. The Coimbatore Cybercrime Police registered a case against the YouTuber for making derogatory remarks about women constables and arrested him from Theni on Saturday. He has been lodged in the Coimbatore central prison.

Addressing media persons on Monday, advocate S Gopalakrishnan alleged that Shankar’s life was in danger inside the prison as policemen were acting out of vendetta and were causing him mental agony.

He said before being imprisoned, Shankar was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for medical examination. Shankar had minor injuries on his mouth and there were no other injuries before being imprisoned, he said.

“Shankar had no injuries when he was examined before he was imprisoned in the Coimbatore central prison. On Saturday night, more than ten policemen assaulted him with a plastic pipe wrapped in cloth.As a result, Shankar suffered severe injuries all over his body. His right arm is fractured. Shankar’s life is in danger inside the jail.

Senthil Kumar, who was the superintendent of prison in Cuddalore when Shankar was imprisoned earlier, is now the superintendent of Coimbatore central prison. So they have registered a case in Coimbatore and are torturing Shankar. Policemen are acting out of vendetta and are torturing Shankar,” the advocate said.

Gopalakrishnan further said he has filed a petition before the court seeking the judge to intervene and see him directly in person and provide permission to give treatment for Shankar in a private hospital.