I don’t owe Jeyakumar any money, says Thangkabalu; MLA Ruby grilled

TIRUNELVELI: A special police team conducted an inquiry with former TNCC president KV Thangkabalu at a hotel in Tirunelveli city, and Nanguneri MLA Ruby Manoharan at a private college in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday in connection with the suspicious death of Tirunelveli East District Congress president Jeyakumar Dhanasingh.

Speaking to media persons after the inquiry, Thangkabalu denied any involvement in the death and said he has given a written statement to the police. “Jeyakumar’s claim, in his purported dying declaration, that I owe him money is a lie. There was no need for me to seek money from him. I have cooperated well with the police officials,” Thangkabalu said.

He said he had arrived in Tirunelveli for Lok Sabha poll works as per TNCC’s instructions. “I coordinated the party functionaries in Tirunelveli for election activities. Ahead of that, I was part of poll works in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Kallakurichi,” Thangkabalu said, and added that he was the first one to have offered a party post to Jeyakumar.

Further, the police received Jeyakumar’s postmortem report from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, and a copy has been sent to Chennai for expert opinion. Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan and a team of DSPs also conducted an inquiry with Jeyakumar’s family.