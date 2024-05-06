Jeyakumar laid to rest; TNCC calls for fair probe

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli East District Congress president KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh, whose charred body was found at his farm on Saturday, was laid to rest in Karaisuthuputhur village near Thisayanvilai here on Sunday. His family members received his body from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) after a post-mortem examination.
Two days after Jeyakumar went missing, his charred body was found at the farm near his house. His son Karuthaiah Jafrin had complained to the Uvari police on Friday, stating that his father had been missing since Thursday.
Jeyakumar’s death sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu, and leaders of various political parties demanded the arrest of culprits who ‘murdered’ Jeyakumar at the earliest.
Meanwhile, a police inquiry to ascertain if Jeyakumar was killed or died by suicide is under way.
Cong forms committee
Addressing media persons after paying homage to Jeyakumar, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai said he had requested the police to conduct a free and fair investigation into Jeyakumar’s death. He added that he has formed an internal committee to probe the Congress leaders whom Jeyakumar named in his ‘dying declaration’ recovered from his house.
“We will submit our internal committee’s report to the party high command. Our party cadre who saw Jeyakumar’s charred body said his hands and legs had been tied up. The real culprits should be brought before the law, irrespective of their affiliations,” he demanded.
Assembly Speaker M Appavu, MPs Vijay Vasanth, S Gnanathiraviam and Manickam Tagore, MLA S Rajesh Kumar, Tirunelveli Corporation District president K Sankarapandian and leaders of various political parties paid homage to Jeyakumar.
Fresh letters list names of loanees
Tirunelveli: Two letters, purportedly written by Jeyakumar Dhanasingh, went viral on social media. While one was marked to his family, the other was to his nephew. Sources said these letters were handed over to the police by Jeyakumar’s family after he went missing. In a letter to his nephew Jeba, Jeyakumar listed the people who owe him money and those from whom he borrowed: Nanguneri MLA Ruby R Manoharan and former TNCC chief KV Thangkabalu owe Jeyakumar `78 lakh and `11 lakh respectively. Former union minister Dhanushkodi Athithan used Jeyakumar’s cheques as collateral to borrow `10 lakh. In the letter to his family, Jeyakumar said, “None of my family members should seek revenge against those involved. The law will take its own course.”