Jeyakumar laid to rest; TNCC calls for fair probe

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli East District Congress president KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh, whose charred body was found at his farm on Saturday, was laid to rest in Karaisuthuputhur village near Thisayanvilai here on Sunday. His family members received his body from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) after a post-mortem examination.

Two days after Jeyakumar went missing, his charred body was found at the farm near his house. His son Karuthaiah Jafrin had complained to the Uvari police on Friday, stating that his father had been missing since Thursday.

Jeyakumar’s death sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu, and leaders of various political parties demanded the arrest of culprits who ‘murdered’ Jeyakumar at the earliest.

Meanwhile, a police inquiry to ascertain if Jeyakumar was killed or died by suicide is under way.