Legal team visits Coimbatore jail to probe ‘torture’ of ‘Savukku’ Shankar

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: Following allegations that YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar was tortured by Coimbatore Central Prison personnel, a five-member team headed by D Shanmugavel, chief legal aid defence counsel of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and two doctors, visited the prison and held an investigation on Tuesday. The report will be submitted before the Judicial Magistrate - IV on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters at the court, Shankar’s counsel S Gopalakrishnan alleged that his client was denied treatment for the hand fracture and was suffering in pain. The counsel showed an order copy given to the prison authority by Theni police for effecting arrest in a case related to Shankar and two others possessing ganja while they were staying in Theni on Saturday. Shankar had acknowledged receipt of the order affixing his left thumb impression instead of signing. “Shankar did so because his right hand is fractured following the assault,” Gopalakrishnan said.

Responding to the allegation, the prison department in a release said, no prisoner has been assaulted.

In another development, the fourth judicial magistrate court in Coimbatore on Tuesday posted to hear the bail plea submitted by Shankar on charges of making derogatory remarks, on May 10. The magistrate ordered that police petition seeking custody will be heard on May 9.