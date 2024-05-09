Madras HC seeks legal body’s report on Shankar’s health

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday sought the Coimbatore District Legal Services Authority’s (DLSA) report on the health conditions of the YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar. He is currently lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison on charges of denigrating women police officers and possessing ganja.

When a habeas corpus petition filed by the YouTuber’s mother, A Kamala, came up for hearing, the vacation bench of Justices AD Jagadish Chandira and R Kalaimathi directed the High Court Registry to obtain the report of the DLSA, whose four-member team visited the prison to ascertain Shankar’s health conditions following another petition filed in the local court.

Senior counsel John Sathyan, appearing for Kamala, submitted that Shankar had no injuries on his body before imprisonment but an advocate, after visiting him in the prison, stated that he had sustained injuries.

The government advocate representing the police, however, told the court that Shankar suffered injuries on his left hand, right foot and lips when the van, in which he was taken to Coimbatore, met with an accident at Dharapuram. The prison doctor had examined him and certified the injuries and Shankar had acknowledged it by affixing his thumb impression on the medical report. The bench adjourned the case to Thursday.

Meanwhile, Justice K Kumaresh Babu dismissed another petition filed by T Vignesh, creative head of Savukku Media Private Limited run by Shankar, seeking to restrain the police from invoking the Goondas Act against the jailed YouTuber. The judge said no such preemptive orders could be passed. In a second petition filed by Vignesh, alleging police’s interference in the functioning of the Savukku Media, the judge directed the Greater Chennai Police to file a response by Thursday.