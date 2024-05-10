Sanatana Dharma remark: SC seeks states' response on Udhayanidhi Stalin plea to club FIRs

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to various state governments on the amended plea filed by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking to club the FIRs registered against him for his alleged remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice sanjiv khanna and also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta allowed Udhayanidhi Stalin's amended application and issued notices to Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar amd Karnataka and asked them to file their respective replies to it.

In the previous hearing, the Court had objected to the filing of the petition under Article 32 and asked Stalin to amend his plea to bring it under section 406 (power of Supreme Court to transfer cases and appeals) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Udhayanidhi Stalin had in September last year in one of his speeches compared 'Sanatana Dharma' to diseases like 'malaria' and 'dengue'. He also advocated for its elimination on grounds that it was rooted in the caste system and historical discrimination.

Following this, several criminal complaints were registered against Udhayanidhi as well as pleas being filed in the Supreme Court seeking action against him.