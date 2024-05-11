Police pump out water from Jeyakumar's farm well in search of his cell phones

TIRUNELVELI: A search was carried out by the special police team, which was set up to probe the mysterious death of Tirunelveli East District Congress president Jeyakumar Dhanasingh, inside a 85-ft deep well to trace two cell phones that belonged to the late leader. As part of the search, officials, with the help of fire and rescue services personnel, drained out water from the well, located in Jeyakumar's farm, using a high-power motor.



According to sources, the works to pump out the water began on Thursday night, after Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan and members of the special police team conducted an inquiry with the Jeyakumar's family members, including his two sons. The search came to a halt on Friday afternoon. "Amid the inquiry, which had been going on for the past three days, the police started pumping out water from the well, which was filled with water up to 25 ft, based on a tip-off in this regard. Though an old knife was recovered in the process, no cell phones were found till Friday evening," sources added.