Actor Vijay’s political outfit moves a step closer to registration

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay’s political outfit, ‘Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam,’ has moved one step closer to formal registration. As per the Election Commission’s guidelines, the party published public notices in Tamil and English newspapers on Sunday, inviting people to express objections if any regarding the party’s registration.

According to party sources, over 80 lakh individuals have voluntarily signed up as members even before the party’s official launch. They express optimism that the party will swiftly achieve its targeted two-crore membership goal, well in advance of the formal launch.

A district-level functionary of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, the actor’s fan club, said, “Earlier, district presidents and senior functionaries were requested to submit affidavits to express their acknowledgement of the party’s launch. We were informed that Vijay would serve as party president and Bussy N Anand as general secretary. It is through these public notices that we have learned that Venkatraman, Rajasekar and Thahira have been appointed treasurer, headquarters secretary and joint propaganda secretary of the party respectively.” Venkatraman has been serving as a personal assistant of Vijay for several years