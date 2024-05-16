Arrest of YouTuber Felix illegal, take action on cops: JAACT

MADURAI: Alleging that Tamil Nadu police did not follow guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court while arresting YouTuber Felix Gerald, the Joint Action Against Custodial Torture, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (JAACT) has appealed to Chief Minister M K Stalin to take action against the officers involved.

The outfit has alleged that Gerald was arrested by Tiruchy police in New Delhi and brought to Tamil Nadu without obtaining a transit warrant.

A press release signed by JAACT leaders stated, "Strict adherence to Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is now mandatory as per the direction of Supreme Court in the DK Basu v/s State of West Bengal case, as well as the standard operating procedure issued by former Director General of Police Sylendra Babu.

Redpix journalist Felix Gerald's arrest in Delhi without a warrant and non-obtaining a transit warrant in Delhi and his present incarceration are sufficient proof of gross violation of the law relating to arrest enshrined in the Criminal Procedure Code 1973.

These acts of Tamil Nadu police contravene Articles 20, 21 and 22 of the Constitution of India. All the offences against Felix Gerald in the case in which he was arrested and remanded do not have a sentence above seven years, hence his remand by the judicial magistrate Tiruchy is totally contrary to the directives of the apex court in Arnesh Kumar v/s State of Bihar."