Ilaiyaraaja wants legal action against Manjummel Boys producers for using his song without consent

“You are hereby called upon to either obtain proper permission / consent /license from our client to continue using the said song / melody /composition as part of the said cinematograph film in various platforms, or remove it from your film and the promotional activities and compensate our client for the unauthorized usage of the same within 15 days,” the notice stated.

It warned that if the producers failed to do so, appropriate legal action would be initiated, holding them liable for damages, costs and consequences.

The notice issued a warning that Ilaiyaraaja would treat the producers’ actions as intentional breach of his rights and initiate civil and criminal action against them under the Copyright Act, 1957.

The notice noted that even though the producers expressed some credit to the music composer in the title cards of the movie, it cannot be a substitute for his "permission / license /consent" for usage.

“As such, the exploitation of our client’s musical work for commercial gains is without our client's consent /permission / authorization / license and without any payment of royalty or license fee to our client.”