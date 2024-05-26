CB-CID interrogates Jeyakumar's family in mysterious death probe

THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUNELVELI: Sleuths of the CB-CID on Saturday interrogated the family members of former Tirunelveli Congress east district president KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh, who was found dead at at Karaisutrupudhur near Thisaiyanvilai in Tirunelveli district, on May 4.



A team of officials, including SP Mutharasi, ADSP Sankar, ASP Rajkumar Navroj, and Investigation Officer Ulagarani inquired about the incident with Jeyakumar's wife Jeyanthi, sons Karuthaiah Jefrin and Joe Martin, and daughter Catherine, at the CB-CID office at Palayamkottai. The officers interrogated everyone individually. The session lasted for more than six hours, said sources.



The CB-CID had also planned to inquire with Jeyakumar's neighbours and friends at Karaichuthupudur, besides issuing summons to those mentioned in his dying declaration, sources added.



Earlier, the sleuths inspected the garden in Jeyakumar's house, where his body was found charred, and inquired about the prima facie with the village administrative officer and village assistant. Jeyakumar, who went missing on May 2, was found dead in his own farm at Karaichuthupudur village, on May 4. SP Silambarasan deployed 11 special teams to probe into the case, but the police could not get a lead.