Cop, TNSTC conductor’s viral spat resolved over a cuppa

THOOTHUKUDI: After the video of a police constable and a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) conductor arguing went viral online, Tirunelveli police released a video on Saturday, showing the two hugging and compromising.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when police constable Arumugapandi refused to buy a ticket during his journey from Nagercoil to Thoothukudi on a TNSTC bus, leading to an argument with the conductor, Sahayadass. The latter insisted that the cop buy a ticket, or produce a warrant granted by a competent authority.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, inviting the wrath of traffic police who began penalising the bus crew over improper uniforms and other charges.

“Over 22 cases were registered against TNSTC bus drivers in Tiruvannamalai, Valliyoor and Chennai for not wearing proper uniforms, seatbelts and crossing the white lines at signals,” sources said.

On Saturday, a peace meeting was held in the presence of Superintendent of Police Silambarasan and transport department officials at the AR ground. Officials of both departments amicably resolved the issue.

In the video released by the police on Saturday, Arumugapandi and Sahayadass compromised on the issue, stating that they are government sector employees, and expressed regret over the incident. Both of them hugged and bonded over tea.

TNSTC Workers Federation general secretary R Radhakrishnan said, “It is good that the issue has been resolved. However, the police department, which is not in sync with the DMK government, brought disrepute to the state government.”