BJP, TMC condemn parties that opposed PM’s meditation visit to Vivekananda rock memorial

EPS says law and order deteriorating in state

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday condemned MK Stalin for ‘deterioration’ of law and order in the state and urged the chief minister to give a free hand to the police department so that they can quell the anti-social elements with an iron hand. In a statement here, Palaniswami recalled the reports about murders, robberies, crimes against women, land grabbing etc. that appeared in newspapers on May 30. EPS alleged that the hands of the police were tied and they are being ‘unleashed’ only against some. “Anti-social elements are ruling the roost knowing fully well that the present dispensation in Tamil Nadu won’t disturb them. This has led to a situation where there is no protection for people as well as police personnel,” he added.

PMAY scam: BJP seeks action against officials

Chennai: BJP on Thursday demanded the arrest of officials against whom cases have been registered by the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC) on charges of misappropriation of funds in the implementation of Pradhan Manti Awas Yojana (PMAY-G), a central housing scheme for the rural poor, in Tamil Nadu between 2016 and 2020. In a statement here, BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad said PMAY-G stringent action should be taken against officials who had committed fraud in this scheme and the state government should provide details about how many benefitted since the DMK government assumed office in 2021. The state government should expedite investigation in this regard and the officials involved in the fraud should be dismissed.

Amit Shah offers worship at Tirumayam temples

Pudukkottai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday offered prayers at the Rajarajeswari Udanurai Satyavakeeswarar and Kottai Bhairavar temples in Tirumayam of the district. He offered pooja at various sannidhis at the temples. Shah, who arrived at the Tiruchy international airport around 3 pm from Varanasi, proceeded to Sivaganga in a helicopter. From there, he reached Kottai Bhairavar temple by road. BJP state president K Annamalai received Shah upon arrival. Later, the Union minister returned to Tiruchy and left for Tirupati from the airport.