TN aims to generate 25 GW wind power by 2030 to tackle peak-hour shortage

CHENNAI: With its vast wind energy potential, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation (TNGEC) aims to generate 25 GW of wind power by 2030. Currently, the state’s installed capacity stands at 10.5 GW.

According to the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE), Tamil Nadu’s total wind energy potential is estimated at 75 GW, including 35 GW from offshore wind sources.

Highlighting the challenges in meeting the state’s power demand, especially during summer, a senior TNEB official said, “We often face a shortfall due to limited internal power generation capacity. To bridge this gap, we must purchase electricity from private players or open market, sometimes paying up to Rs 18-Rs 20 per unit. Given these costs, adopting renewable energy is crucial, both to meet the state’s demand and to support the national push to reduce carbon emission.”

“Private entities play a major role in the state’s wind industry. With an extended wind season from May to September, we procure energy from wind power generators during these months and give back an equal quantum of power to wind power generators in the summer. This system, known as banking, helps reduce costs. Expanding our renewable energy sources could ease our financial burden, he added.”