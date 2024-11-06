Irfan wife delivery clip: Tamil Nadu Medical Council summons doctor

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TMC) will summon the doctor involved in the case regarding YouTuber Mohammed Irfan who landed in a controversy after he had shot and released a video of him clamping his newborn daughter’s umbilical cord at a private hospital in Shollinganallur.

TMC officials said they sought an explanation from the gynaecologist and obstetrician who conducted the caesarean after they received a complaint from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) about the incident. Even though the doctor sent a written explanation, she would be summoned in person this week for an explanation, officials said.

“Based on her explanation, action will be taken. If required, the entire team who conducted the delivery will be called up for inquiry. They shouldn’t have allowed a person without medical training inside the operation theatre,” a TMC member said.

Irfan later removed the video, following which the DMS barred the hospital from providing any medical services for ten days starting from October 24, except for antenatal care, and also slapped a fine of Rs 50, 000.

The DMS also recommended the TMC take action against the doctors who allowed the YouTuber inside the operation theatre with a camera. Irfan has been involved in several controversies with the latest being the video of his wife’s caesarean section, which he posted on his YouTube channel on October 19. After the baby was born, the doctor was seen handing over the surgical scissors to Irfan who then proceeded to cut the umbilical cord.