COIMBATORE: Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a windfall of schemes for Coimbatore on Wednesday, including a new IT complex to be built on 17 acres in ELCOSEZ to generate 36,000 jobs.

Earlier in the day, laying the foundation stone for building a Rs 300-crore grand library and science centre named after Periyar at Anuparpalayam in Coimbatore, the CM recalled one of Arignar Anna’s popular quotes, ‘vadakku valargirathu; therkku theigirathu’ (north is growing and south is waning), and said that unlike in the past, it is the south which is giving a lot to the north now. “That’s a fact no one can deny,” he said.

The eight-floor facility, spanning 1.98 lakh sq ft, will include a library, science centre, incubation centre, digital library, kids library, planetarium, space lift, convention centre, terrace garden, rare books collection, and competitive exams preparation centre, etc. The CM also inspected the work for Semmozhi Poonga which will be opened for public use by June next year.

Announcing six new schemes for Coimbatore on his second day of visit, the CM said Rs 126-crore gold jewellery industrial park will be set up at Kurichi to provide direct employment to 2,000 people and indirect jobs to 1,500 people. Extension of the elevated flyover on Avinashi Road from Chinniyampalayam to Neelambur for five km at `600 crore, and relaying of damaged city roads at Rs 200 crore were among the schemes announced.