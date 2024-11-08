Vijay’s power-sharing offer is a wrong call, says CPM

MADURAI: Actor Vijay’s TVK will not have any impact on the DMK bloc as the alliance is based on principles and strong commitment to secularism, CPM leader K Balakrishnan told reporters in Madurai on Thursday.

On the actor’s call for alliance with parties that are ready to accept his leadership, Balakrishnan said, “Vijay has made a wrong call in inviting political parties to his alliance. He should have just announced his political principles and sought support. By playing the power-sharing card, Vijay has made it appear as if political parties are waiting to compromise their ideology for securing posts.”

Balakrishnan also said that there is nothing wrong in starting a political party. “So many people have launched parties in the past. Some of them like the DMDK of Vijayakant had a much grander launch than that of the TVK.”

Citing the example of Samsung workers’ protest, Balakrishnan said just because the CPM is in alliance with the DMK, it does not mean that the party will not raise its voice for issues concerning people.