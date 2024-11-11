From Pattina Pravesam to Indian 2, Ganesh was authentic in every role

Even in single-scene appearances, Delhi Ganesh left a lasting impression. From his strict yet comical exchanges with Vijay in Thamizhan to his portrayal of a sincere investigator in Ayan and a loving father in Anandham, he resonated with audiences through characters that spanned the roles of friend, neighbour, father-in-law, and grandfather. His adaptability shone throughout the years, as he embraced evolving formats and genres with ease.

In the Netflix anthology Navarasa, he played a curt uncle in Vasanth’s segment Bibhatsa – Disgust, earning praise for his nuanced performance at age 77. His TV work in serials like Ragasiyam, Sorna Regai, Veetuku Veedu Looty, Kasthuri, and Chellamay, as well as short films, stand testament to his prolific body of work. His memorable cameo as Alfred Pennyworth in the short film What If Batman Was from Chennai was especially appreciated, demonstrating his skill in bringing depth to even brief appearances. His final role was in Shankar-Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

Tributes have been pouring in since his passing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Delhi Ganesh for his impeccable acting skills and noted he would be fondly remembered.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said the comedy and character roles donned by Ganesh would remain in the memories of the people forever. He also recalled Ganesh had acted in the film Ilaignan, for which former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had penned the script. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin recalled his roles on the small screen also apart from movies.

Stars including Rajinikanth, Sivakumar, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, and Madhavan, alongside veteran director Suresh Krissna and actor S Ve Shekher, have honoured his legacy.

On behalf of the state government, Health Minister M Subramanian paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Ganesh at the actor’s residence in Ramavaram. On behalf of AIADMK, D Jayakumar paid his last respects.

On social media, many shared how he helped countless budding directors and students without concern for remuneration, always putting the script and character first. True to his words, “I can never feel tired of acting,” Delhi Ganesh’s passion for his craft never waned, making him a true pillar of Tamil cinema.

His last rites are scheduled for Monday.