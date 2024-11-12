Chennai and surrounding districts get light to moderate rain, holiday for schools

CHENNAI: Several areas in Chennai and surrounding districts saw rains starting on Tuesday night, the beginning of what is expected to be a rainy week.

From 8:30 pm on November 11 until 5:30 am on November 12, the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) recorded citywide average rainfall of 2.5 cm.

Following heavy rain, Chennai district Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade announced a holiday for schools on Tuesday. Colleges, however, functioned as usual.

Moderate to heavy rain was experienced in several places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Villuppuram districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, Meenambakkam recorded 3.9 cm of rain and Nungambakkam 2.4 cm. In nearby Chengalpattu district, VIT Chennai and Mahabalipuram also received around 2 cms of rain.

GCC's ICCC says some of the heaviest rainfall was observed in Madipakkam with nearly 6 cms, followed by Alandur with 5.1 cm and Adyar with 5.0 cm.

Uthandi in Sholinganallur and Perungudi received around 4cm of rainfall. Other areas like Velacherry recorded 2 cm, and Vadapalani recorded 3.9 cm of rainfall over the night.