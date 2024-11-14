People losing faith in TN govt hospitals: Vanathi Srinivasan

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Wednesday said that the incident in which a patient’s relative stabbed a duty doctor at Guindy government hospital in Chennai shows that people have lost faith in government hospitals and doctors.

Addressing the media at Ramanathapuram, she further said that the stabbing of a government doctor is the latest incident to show that the law and order in the state are deteriorating and Chief Minister M K Stalin should not consider the assault as an individual incident between the doctor and the patient’s family, but it is the failure of the government. After police officials and government employees, doctors are been targeted, and this is shocking and condemnable.

She added, “The state government should understand how the government doctors, nurses, and government employees are working under tremendous pressure as the government hospital lacks infrastructure, medicines, and cleanliness. It is important to note that improving hospitals and ensuring the safety of doctors is the duty of the government. However, the state government is proud of its infrastructure and Dravidian model.”

She also requested the state government to remove fake ration cards and make them available to the right person.

Also wanting clarity on whether the state government threatened private hospitals not to provide treatment to those aged above 70 years, she said, “As some patients visit private hospitals to get treatment under Ayushman health insurance card. However, the private hospitals are asking them to bring the state insurance card for treatment.”