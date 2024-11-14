TN man stabs govt doctor in spat over ‘poor treatment’ for mom

‘Accused’s mom underwent six chemo sessions in hospital’

After the attack, the unarmed security guards on the floor panicked and allowed Vignesh to walk till the exit stairs before overpowering him with the help of onlookers near the exit.

A hospital worker, who was on the neuro medicine OP on the same floor, said, “We ran to the spot after hearing the cries. We didn’t know what happened. We were told the accused locked the door from inside and attacked the doctor. He then opened the door and came out. When security tried to catch him, he brandished the knife.”

Another worker said blood was oozing from the doctor’s ears and neck and he had injuries on his throat too. The doctor was then rushed to the operation theatre. Police soon cordoned off the area and blood stains could be seen near the lift where the doctor was made to wait for the elevator.

A hospital source said though CCTVs were installed, they were not functioning. While funds were sanctioned for a police outpost, it is yet to be set up. Soon after the incident, doctors and other medical staff sat in protest on the hospital campus demanding security. One of the doctors said that there was a shortage of doctors in the hospital and PG doctors must be immediately posted there.

Metal detectors should also be installed as the accused could walk into the hospital with a knife, doctors said. Police said the accused was from New Perungulathur and he is an engineering diploma holder. He told the police that his mother Prema was suffering from lung cancer. She had undergone treatment at KCSSH in January, February, and March this year.

She underwent six sessions of chemotherapy at the hospital. “At the end of March, they went to a private hospital where she underwent further chemotherapy sessions and other treatments,” police said. On Tuesday night, the family went back to their house from the private hospital. “On Wednesday morning, Vignesh, posing as an outpatient, went to Dr Balaji’s room.

He told the doctor that after taking treatment from him, he had to spend a lot more money on his mother’s health. He demanded Rs 20,000 from Dr Balaji. This led to an argument between the two. When Dr Balaji shouted at him and asked him to get out of the room, Vignesh attacked him with the knife,” police sources said.

Vignesh has been booked for attempt to murder and other sections. He is currently under police custody and will be sent for judicial remand. Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun visited the hospital and spoke to the doctors there. Speaking to reporters, he said a police outpost would be started at the hospital to improve security.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, M Prema, mother of the accused, said that she was diagnosed with lung cancer at SRM Hospital and was first treated there. As she was not able to afford the treatment, she then went to Adyar Cancer Institute where she spent Rs 95,000. She then moved to KCSSH where she was treated by Dr Balaji.

Prema said she had undergone treatment in at least five different hospitals. “The doctor (Balaji) spoke to me in a disrespectful manner. He didn’t treat me properly which led to worsening of my condition,” she said. My son must have hurt the doctor out of love for me, she said.