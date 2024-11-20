Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Madras High Court transfers probe to CBI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch that snuffed out the lives of 68 persons, mostly from the downtrodden section of the society.

A division bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and PB Balaji passed the orders on Wednesday on a batch of public interest litigations seeking a CBI probe into the hooch tragedy that rocked the state recently.

The petitions were filed by AIADMK legal wing secretary IS Inbadurai, leader of Lawyers Forum for Social Justice K Balu, BJP’s A Mohandass, former DMDK MLA B Parthasarathy and former MLA Dr A Sridharan.

The bench directed the CB-CID of the state police to hand over the case files to CBI within two weeks and ordered the latter to hold the probe in an expeditious manner.

“The CBI is directed to investigate all the aspects of the three cases (relating to hooch tragedy) and file the final report before jurisdictional court as early as possible,” the bench said in the order.

Justice Balaji, in a separate order, said the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy is a classic example of the proverb “kudi kudiyai kedukkum” meaning that consumption of alcohol destroys the whole community.