PSTM scam: DVAC gets two months to wrap up probe

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently granted DVAC an additional two months to complete its investigation into the issuance of fake PSTM certificates by various universities to candidates for securing Group I posts in Tamil Nadu.

A bench comprising justices P Velmurugan and B Pugalendhi granted the time while hearing a contempt petition filed by G Sakthi Rao of Madurai over TNPSC’s non-compliance of a judgment that only candidates who studied their entire education in Tamil medium should get PSTM reservation.

The judgment dated March 22, 2021, was passed in a petition filed by Rao alleging irregularities in appointments made by TNPSC under PSTM reservation in Group I posts. In the judgment, the court had noted that the majority of candidates who were appointed under PSTM category had studied in English medium and later obtained degrees in Tamil medium through distance education just to avail the PSTM reservation.

Since DVAC was probing fake certificate scam in MKU, the court had instructed the Director of DVAC to constitute a special team headed by a DSP-level officer to probe into the problem of fake certificates, including PSTM certificates, issued by MKU and other universities and file periodical status reports.