Seizure of 21 exotic species in AP unravels link to arrested TN ex-cop

CHENNAI: The seizure of 21 exotic species by Andhra Pradesh forest officials in Srikakulam on November 12 has exposed a well-oiled pan-Indian crime syndicate as, one of the arrested persons, Syed Liyaqath Ulla from Bengaluru, is a close business associate of S Ravikumar, the dismissed Tamil Nadu cop identified as a lynchpin of the international trade in Chennai, said official sources.

This has got the Indian intelligence agencies to investigate the syndicate’s role in the seizure of 50 exotic species smuggled in from Thailand and Malaysia in three cases by customs at Bengaluru airport (November 8 and 12) and Hyderabad airport (November 15). One of the carriers arrested in Bengaluru is a native of Tiruchy. Several rare birds and marsupials native to Pacific Ocean islands and an alligator were part of the seizures.

Liyaqath (29) was arrested with two accomplices for possession of 17 African ball pythons, three sulcata tortoises and one African serval cat which he was transporting from Bhubaneshwar into Bengaluru, where he runs Karnataka aquarium, a shop which sells exotic pets.

Sources said Ravikumar, who is accused of smuggling `70 crore worth exotic species from Thailand, sold some of these as pets through Liyaqath’s shop, and his Instagram handle (syed exotic pets). They also claim to have evidence showing species like poisonous snakes, a lizard, and alligators smuggled by Ravikumar through Chennai airport were sent to Liyaqath’s shop in Bengaluru using public transport. Ravikumar is currently in jail after Chennai customs arrested and later detained him under Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA).