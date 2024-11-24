‘Submit postmortem report of baby monkey’: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Friday, sought the postmortem report of the baby monkey that succumbed to injuries sustained in dog bite. Justice CV Karthikeyan directed special government pleader T Seenivasan to submit the postmortem report on November 28.

The macaque, admitted to the zoo hospital on October 26, was suffering from hind-limb paralysis and had an abrasion wound on its back. Haematology tests revealed moderate anaemia, zoo authorities said in a statement.

The monkey had been under the care of a Coimbatore-based veterinarian for 10 months, after which, the forest department took its custody and lodged it at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park for treatment. The veterinarian, Vallaiappan, had petitioned the court for interim custody of the animal, which was brought to him during a veterinary camp. Stating that the monkey should be considered government property under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972, the HC dismissed the writ petition and refused to grant him custody.