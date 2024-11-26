Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal due to heavy rain forecast

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has declared a holiday for all government, private, and government-aided schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on November 27, following a heavy rain forecast. Education Minister A. Namassivayam announced the decision, citing the expected adverse weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Puducherry, warning of heavy rainfall as a depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal intensifies into a deep depression.

The Tourism Department has instructed operators of water sports and adventure activities to suspend tourist boat rides from November 26 to 30.

Director of Tourism, K. Muralitharan, advised operators to secure boats and safety equipment, warning that sea wave heights are expected to range between 2.7m and 3.6m during this period.