Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal due to heavy rain forecast

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has declared a holiday for all government, private, and government-aided schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on November 27, following a heavy rain forecast. Education Minister A. Namassivayam announced the decision, citing the expected adverse weather conditions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Puducherry, warning of heavy rainfall as a depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal intensifies into a deep depression.
The Tourism Department has instructed operators of water sports and adventure activities to suspend tourist boat rides from November 26 to 30.
Director of Tourism, K. Muralitharan, advised operators to secure boats and safety equipment, warning that sea wave heights are expected to range between 2.7m and 3.6m during this period.
Meanwhile, the Fisheries and Fishermen’s Welfare Department has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea from November 26 onwards. Fishermen have been urged to secure their boats, nets, and other equipment. The department has instructed village authorities to broadcast these warnings via loudspeakers to ensure compliance.
District Collector A. Kulothungan has encouraged residents to report emergencies or seek assistance by contacting the Disaster Management helpline numbers 112 and 1077. Complaints can also be lodged via WhatsApp at 9488981070.
Residents and stakeholders are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines during this period of adverse weather.