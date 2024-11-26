Orange alert for Chennai, surrounding districts till Thursday

CHENNAI: The depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep Depression. It is likely to continue to north northwestwards and intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm on November 27. Once formed, the cyclonic storm will be named ‘Fengal’.

A red alert has been issued to some delta districts till Wednesday while orange alert has been issued to Chennai and surrounding districts till Thursday.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, S Balachandran, head of RMC said that the conditions were favourable for the deep depression to develop into a cyclone. "We are yet to predict where the cyclone will make its landfall. As per the present situation, it is expected to make landfall about 150 to 200 km near the Tamil Nadu coast.

On Wednesday and Thursday, strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over North Coastal and adjoining areas of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

The deep depression is about 310 km southeast of Trincomalee, 590 km south-southeast of Nagapattinam, 710 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The Northeast Monsoon moderate to strong over South Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea. Once formed, the cyclonic storm is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coasts skirting Sri Lanka coast during subsequent two days, the RMC said. It has also asked fishermen who are deep sea fishing to return immediately.