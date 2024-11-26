Vellore jail inmates to get more toilets soon

VELLORE: Following a news report on toilets in Vellore jail, which appeared in TNIE edition dated November 18, authorities have initiated repair work on 24 non-func­tional facilities located outside each block.

TNIE had reported that the Vellore Central Prison had only three usable toilets for each block housing 70 male prisoners. This shortage forced inmates to queue up as early as 2 am, often waiting for over two hours.

Official sources confirmed that inmates were previously relying solely on the three operational toilets within each block. The repair work aims to resolve this issue promptly and work is likely to be completed in 15 days.

“The repair work will ensure that all inmates have adequate toilet facilities, significantly reducing the waiting time,” an official said.

According to sources, the prison, which is the second largest in Tamil Nadu, houses as many as 1,078 male inmates and has three blocks each for convicts (blocks 1, 3, and 4) and remand prisoners (blocks 5, 6 and 7). Block 2 is currently closed for repair work.