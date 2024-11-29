Chennai braces for heavy rain as weather system may cross coast by Nov 30

CHENNAI: The deep depression developing over the Southwest Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours and bring widespread rainfall to Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu over the next few days. The cyclone is expected to cross the coast between Cuddalore and Chennai around November 30.

As of Wednesday evening, the weather system was positioned approximately 100km east-southeast of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, 320km southeast of Nagappattinam, 420km southeast of Puducherry, and 500km south-southeast of Chennai. Moving north-northwest at a speed of 3 kmph, the system is projected to approach the Tamil Nadu coast over the next two days. Puducherry declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, Nagapattinam recorded the highest rainfall at 19 cm and several other stations in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Chennai and its neighbouring districts reported over 10cm rainfall. The intense rainfall on Wednesday inundated thousands of acres of paddy crop in delta areas