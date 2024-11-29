Tamil Nadu

SC stays Madras HC order restoring disproportionate wealth case against former CM Panneerselvam

The high court, on October 29, set aside an order of a lower court permitting the prosecution to withdraw from a disproportionate wealth case against Panneerselvam and others, and discharging the accused.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (File photo | EPS)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of the Madras High Court restoring a disproportionate wealth case against expelled AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam and seven of his family members.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti issued notice on the plea filed by Panneerselvam.

The high court, on October 29, set aside an order of a lower court permitting the prosecution to withdraw from a disproportionate wealth case against Panneerselvam and others, and discharging the accused.

The high court had set aside the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate/Special Judge, Sivaganga passed on December 3, 2012.

Restoring the trial, Justice N Anand Venkatesh had said since two accused died in the interregnum, the proceedings against them shall stand abated.

Supreme Court
O Panneerselvam
Madras HC
disproportionate weath case

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com