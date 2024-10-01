Leg of Kerala ATM heist suspect amputated after being shot by police

COIMBATORE: The right leg of K Muhammed Hasru, a suspect in the Kerala ATM heist, who was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital after being shot by police during arrest was amputated on Monday after he developed infection.

On Friday, Namakkal district police had shot in the legs of K Muhammed Hasru alias Ajar Ali (30) of Haryana when he attempted to escape. He was operated upon for bullet injuries at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

On Monday, doctors amputated his right leg (above the knee amputation) as it lost blood supply, said CMCH Dean A Nirmala.

“The main blood vessels of the leg got infected and blood supply to the lower limb was blocked. There was no blood supply to the muscles which would leads to septicemia. To prevent multi-organ failure and to control further infections, the leg was amputated ,” Nirmala explained.

Hasru along with six others from Haryana looted around Rs 65 lakh from three ATMs in Thrissur in Kerala on Friday early morning and escaped in a car hiding inside a container truck. They were rounded up by Tamil Nadu police after a chase.