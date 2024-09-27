Kerala ATM heist: Burglars fleeing in container truck nabbed after a hot chase, one killed in police shootout

COIMBATORE: A gang of six burglars gave the police of two states --Tamil Nadu and Kerala--a run for their money before eventually landing in police net.

The police gave a hot chase to the burglars who were fleeing in a speeding container truck. The chase ended in a shootout in which a burglar was killed and another was injured. Two policemen were also injured after being allegedly shot at by the burglars.

The gang, escaping in a container truck after executing three ATM break-ins in Thrissur district, Kerala, was apprehended by Tamil Nadu police on Friday morning.

The cinema-style chase went on for a distance of about five kilometres along the Salem-Kochi national highway near Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district during which the suspects, attempting to evade capture, caused several minor collisions on their way.

The operation ended in a shootout that resulted in the death of one burglar and injuries to another, as well as two policemen.

"Two cops were injured and they have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Anything on the issue could be spoken only after inquiries," said Salem Zone DIG ES Uma to the media after inspecting the spot.

According to police sources, the gang had stolen around Rs 65 lakh in cash from three State Bank of India ATMs.

The burglaries took place between 2 am and 4 am on Friday at locations in City East and Viyyur within Thrissur city limits, as well as Irinjalakuda in Thrissur Rural.

The ATMs, which were unmanned but equipped with alarm systems, were targeted by the gang, who sprayed paint on CCTV cameras and used gas cutters to access the cash trays.

After the burglaries, the gang initially fled in a car before switching over to a container truck to further evade the police. The vehicle bore a fake number plate, prompting the Kerala police to trace it and alert their counterparts in Tamil Nadu to monitor container trucks on the route.

Acting on this intelligence, Tamil Nadu police intensified checks along the Salem-Kochi national highway, which ultimately led to the apprehension of the suspects in Namakkal. When the truck reached the Pachapalayam area, police attempted to stop it; however, the gang retaliated, resulting in gunfire.

Following this, five members of the gang were apprehended and secured, while the body of the deceased burglar was sent to Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Police sources indicated that the gang is believed to have originated from Rajasthan and Haryana and is wanted in connection with other similar crimes.

It is to be noted that in 2021, Kerala police successfully busted a burglary operation employing a similar modus operandi. The prior experience aided in the swift identification of the container truck involved in this recent incident. Those inputs shared by the Kerala police played a significant role in the operation.

Further details about the gang's activities and connections are under investigation, and police officials in Tamil Nadu's western zone have yet to comment on the case.