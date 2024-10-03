Biting truth: Rabies deaths, dog bites surge in Tamil Nadu in last five year

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is facing an alarming surge in the number of rabies-related deaths and dog bites this year, with 34 human fatalities and 6.42 lakh dog bite cases reported so far, the highest recorded in the past five years.

Despite progress in controlling other vector-borne and zoonotic diseases, rabies has proven to be a major public health threat with its 100% fatality rate standing in stark contrast to the state’s zero deaths from malaria, chikungunya, scrub typhus, leptospirosis, and Japanese encephalitis this year.

Even dengue, which saw 16,081 positive cases this year, has resulted in only seven deaths. However, rabies continues to claim lives, killing all 34 people who were infected so far this year.

Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, told TNIE that rabies is a critical public health concern. “A well-functioning public health system must prioritise early detection, ensure widespread vaccination of both animals and humans, and promote awareness.

Effective and comprehensive rabies control measures are essential to prevent tragic outcomes and safeguard both human and animal wellness. We are working closely with the municipal administration and rural development department on controlling rabies effectively,” she said.

Lack of anti-rabies vax, poor birth control key challenges

One of the key challenges in controlling rabies in Tamil Nadu is the lack of comprehensive anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) and animal birth control (ABC) programmes. Animal rights activists argue that both are essential in effectively reducing the incidence of rabies.

“If you dig deep into data on dog bites and people who died due to rabies, a significant number would be from pet dog bites. This is because of lack of awareness. People think they get rabies from stray dog bites alone, which is a myth. Pet dogs must also be vaccinated.

Corporations and municipalities must undertake an aggressive ARV drive, where both stray and pet dogs are vaccinated,” said Shruti Vinodh Raj, member, Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB).